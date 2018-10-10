Free memory screens for all seniors Oct. 17 in Gulf Shores

The South Baldwin County based Memory Screening/ Balance Testing Group will offer free memory screening and balance testing to seniors in Gulf Shores on Oct. 17 from noon ‘til 4 p.m. at the Gulf Shores Cultural Center, Bldg C, 19470 Oak Rd, CR 6 W; Noon to 4 p.m. Part of the National Memory Screening Program administered through the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, the group has also partnered with Walgreens to offer free flu shots (bring insurance/medicaid cards).

Walk ins are welcome and no appointment is necessary. The tests can be performed in 20 minutes or less. Unlike memory loss, seniors do not have to suffer a loss in their balance. Come for the test learn how to improve your balance with simple at home exercise. Testing does not diagnose illness or replace the need to see a qualified medical professional.

More info: Sam Strite, 965-5122 or samcstrite@ gmail.com.