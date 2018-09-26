Free memory screens for all seniors Oct. 2 in O.B.

The South Baldwin County based Memory Screening/ Balance Testing Group will offer free memory screening and balance testing to local seniors on selected days in Fairhope, Orange Beach, Foley, Daphne and Gulf Shores this fall.

Part of the National Memory Screening Program administered through the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, the group has also partnered with Walgreens to offer free flu shots (bring insurance/medicaid cards).

Walk ins are welcome and no appointment is necessary. The tests can be performed in 20 minutes or less. Unlike memory loss, seniors do not have to suffer a loss in their balance. Come for the test learn how to improve your balance with simple at home exercise. Testing does not diagnose illness or replace the need to see a qualified medical professional.

More info: Sam Strite, 965-5122 or samcstrite@ gmail.com.

Testing Schedule

• Oct 2 – Orange Beach; Community Center, 27235 Canal Rd.; 9 a.m to 1 p.m.

• Oct 9 – Foley; Civic Center, 407 E Laurel Ave; 9 AM to 1 p.m.

• Oct 16 – Daphne; Senior Center, 2605 US Hwy 98; 11 AM to 4 p.m.

• Oct 17 – Gulf Shores; Cultural Center, Bldg C, 19470 Oak Rd, CR 6 W; Noon to 4 p.m.