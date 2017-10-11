Free Oct. 26 Uptown Foley Halloween Party is rain or shine

With a touch of fall in the air, it’s time to get those spooky and awesome costumes ready for the annual Uptown Foley Halloween Party, set this year for Thursday, Oct. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Plan to join in the festivities in the streets of historic downtown Foley as merchants, local businesses, churches, clubs and civic groups join together to create a fun-filled and safe Halloween party for all ages.

Admission is free and the event takes place rain or shine. The Halloween party boasts a large assortment of games, costume contest (think original and creative – infants to adult), inflatable bounce houses, balloon creations, a hayride … and lots of trick-or-treating! There will be even more booths this year as merchants and organizations gear up to give the community a safe and happy Halloween celebration. Local Boy Scout Troop 77 will be selling hot dogs, pizza, cotton candy and many of your other favorite snack foods as well as the annual cake walk full of tasty desserts.

Booth space is still available and there is no charge to set up a booth. Please contact Linda Hula, events planner with the city of Foley at 251-943-1300, for your business, church or civic group to reserve a booth.