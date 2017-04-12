Free Shred Day April 21 at Bryant Bank in Foley

On Saturday, April 21, Bryant Bank and Shred-It will offer Foley and Baldwin County residents the opportunity to have paper records and data storage materials shredded and recycled during an inaugural Community Shred Day. On-site trucks will collect materials from 11 am to 2 pm on April 21 at the Foley Bryant Bank branch, located at 1502 North McKenzie St. Accepted items include: old bills, check stubs, health information, or any other confidential information that has accumulated over the years. Staples, paper clips, folders or rubber bands do not need to be removed from documents. Hamburgers, hotdogs and beverages will also be served for those that drop off materials.

“Identity theft and consumer fraud continue to rise each day. As a community bank, we make it a priority to look after, and educate, our customers in any way that we can. Bryant Bank is glad to offer this free event to Baldwin County citizens on April 21,” said Alex Sweeney, Bryant Bank’s Branch Manager in Foley.