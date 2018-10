Free shredding day Oct. 23 at Orange Beach Event Center

The City of Orange Beach and the Orange Beach Lions Club will sponsor a shredding day for Orange Beach residents on October 23 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the parking lot in front of the Orange Beach Event Center. The Lions Club invites you to donate any old glasses that are no longer needed. Glasses can be prescription glasses, sunshades or readers.