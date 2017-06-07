Free six week girls (6th-8th grade) camp begins June 12 at Foley’s Snook Youth Club

Habitat for Humanity of Baldwin County and The Snook Youth Club in Foley will host a summer camp for girls going in to 6th, 7th and 8th grade. The program begins June 12 and will be held every Monday – Thursday from noon – 4 p.m. at the Southside Baptist Church located at 323 W. Michigan Ave. in Foley. The program is free and runs for six weeks. For more info, call 251-943-7268 to complete an application. Hurry – spots are filling up fast.

Each day will start with lunch provided by Feeding the Gulf Coast and then move in to programs both educational and fun. The girls will learn skills such as financial education, healthy cooking and eating, sewing lessons to help their clothes last longer, healthy habits, first aid and self-defense. They will also get to complete community service projects for their community, learn to make jewelry, enjoy Arts and Crafts projects, dance classes, journaling and help in improving their self esteem. Also on the schedule is a shopping trip and fashion show to learn about dressing for a job, field trips to area venues, speakers who will discuss their careers and what it took to get there, and panel discussions with young female professionals to answer questions about career goals.