Free USA Lectures Jan.11 and Feb. 22

The University of South Alabama Gulf Coast Campus 2017-2018 Distinguished Lecture Series continues on Jan. 11 when the topic will be “Mardi Gras in Mobile: America’s Original Mardi Gras” presented by Craig Roberts, historian and author. The one hour lecture will be held at the Gulf Coast Campus Cultural Center Auditorium in Gulf Shores. All lectures start at 6:30 p.m. and are free. To register for any and all lectures call 251-460-7200, email lsimon@southalabama.edu or visit usacontinuinged.com.

The USA Gulf Shores Campus is located at 19470 Oak Rd W. (County Rd. 6 West) in Gulf Shores, about a half-mile east of the Gulf Shores Sports Complex.

Future Lectures

• Feb. 22 – Sharks! Dispelling Myths Through Research presented by Dr. Marcus Drymon, Mississippi State University, Coastal Research and Extension Center.

• March 15 – Protecting Our Sea Life From Environmental Stressors presented by Dr. Ruth Carmichael, Associate Professor, University of South Alabama, Senior Marine Scientist II, Dauphin Island Sea Lab.