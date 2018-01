Friends of O.B. Library Book Sale Jan. 18-20

The Friends of the Orange Beach Public Library will be hosting their annual book sale at the Orange Beach Community Center, 27235 Canal Road. The member only preview sale will be Thursday, January 18, from 6pm-8pm. Wine and snacks will be served, and membership is available for purchase at the door.

The book and bake sale will be held Friday, January 19, from 9am-4pm, and Saturday, January 20, from 9am-2pm.