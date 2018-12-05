Friends O.B. Library Christmas Literary Pub Crawl Dec. 12

This Christmas Season, as a way of promoting the Friends of the Orange Beach Library and the outstanding library it supports, , the group is hosting its inaugural Christmas Literary Libations Pub Crawl on Dec. 12 at the Wharf in Orange Beach beginning at 4 p.m. The event combines various types of readings (e.g. poetry) with the fun and frolic of a pub crawl. Hor d’oeuvres will be provided at all three locations.

The fun starts at Blue Water BBQ at 4 p.m. where Frank Kelso will read from his vast amount of Western material.

“We will then move to Ginny Lane for poetry with Steve Gillis, and finally end at Villagio’s for a mix of Poetry from local published authors. We will move between locations about every 45 minutes. Stay and have dinner with us at Villagio’s after the event completes,’’ said David Lee of Friends. More info: davidtlee107@gmail.com.