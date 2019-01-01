Friends of Foley Library Book Sale Feb. 8-9 at Civic Center

The Friends of the Foley Library Book Sale will be held Feb. 8-9 at the Foley Civic Center, located at 319 E. Laurel Ave. in downtown Foley. All of the proceeds help fund the Foley Public Library. Hours on Friday, Feb. 8 are 9 a.m. ‘til 5 p.m. and the sale is open from 9 am. ‘til noon on Feb. 9 for a Saturday Special – $5 for a Tanger Bag full of books.

The event includes a preview sale and wine & cheese party for Friends of the Library Members Only on Thursday, February 7 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Patrons can join the Friends ($15 for families and $10 for single memberships) at the preview party. For more info, call 251-943-7665 or visit foleylibrary.org.