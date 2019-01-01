Friends of O.B. Library Book Sale is Jan. 11-12

The Friends of the Orange Beach Public Library will host the annual Book Sale and Bake Sale on January 11th & 12th, 2019 at the Orange Beach Community Center. This annual event provides a vast assortment of books meticulously sorted and arranged for stress-free browsing with bargain pricing.

The very popular and fun Preview Night will be Thursday evening January 10th, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. This preview event for members of the Friends of the Orange Beach Library, allows early access to great book values while enjoying Wine and Hors de Oeuvres. 2019 Memberships will be available for purchase at the door. A Bake Sale will be conducted in conjunction with the Book Sale and always showcases a wonderful assortment of baked goods.