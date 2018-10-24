Friends of P-Cola State Parks Heron Trot Nov. 3

The Friends of Pensacola State Parks will host the Heron Trot 5K race for walkers and runners on Saturday, November 3 at 7 a.m., with late registration ($25) beginning at 6 a.m. on race day. The race will be held start and finish at the Big Lagoon State Park Amphitheater, located at 12301 Gulf Beach Hwy., just 1.5 miles east of Perdido Key.

Participants can pre-register at eventbrite.com. FOPSP is seeking funds for its park projects while cultivating an active group of individuals who support state parks. For more race info, call 850-776-9747.

Registration includes water and light snacks. A free yoga class will be held following the race. The nature inspired 5K will help Friends of Pensacola State Parks to continue and create in-park projects. Walkers and Runners of all ages are welcome.