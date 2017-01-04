Friends of Orange Beach Library Book & Bake Sale Jan. 6-7 at Community Center

The Friends of the Orange Beach Library will have its annual Book and Bake Sale on Friday, Jan. 6 from 9 a.m ‘til 4 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. ‘til 2 p.m. at the Orange Beach Community Center. A huge selection of thousands of books will be for sale at great prices. The bake sale is a baked goods connoisseur’s delight with wonderful goodies donated by the membership. On Thursday, January 5, from 6-8 p.m., a wine & snacks preview night will be held for 2017 lifetime and annual members. 2017 Memberships will be available at the door for that event. Pictured: Fran Harry, Sylvia Dodgen, Jodi Hanson, and Linda Garlin putting the final touches on bake sale goods.