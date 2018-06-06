Ft. Morgan Boat Ramp open for use on weekends

Final renovations expected to be completed by June 30

The western, double-lane launch ramp and accompanying western and center finger piers at the recently renovated Fort Morgan Boat Ramp will be available for public use on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until construction activities are completed. The launch will remain closed Mondays through Thursdays unti lconstruction activities including dredging of the basin are expected to be completed on or before June 30. Since the launch ramp is an active construction site, boaters are encouraged to stay clear of closed areas and all construction equipment for personal safety.

The Alabama Marine Resources Division closed the ramp on February 12 for renovations that include replacing the existing two single-lane launch ramps and one finger pier with two double-lane launch ramps and three finger piers. When completed, the renovations are expected to alleviate much of the congestion experienced during heavily utilized periods.

The Fort Morgan Boat Ramp is located off Highway 180 (Fort Morgan Road) at the Fort Morgan Historical Park. Go to the end of the road and enter Ft. Morgan Historical Park. The boat ramp is on right just past ferry landing and includes restrooms. Ramp completion updates will be posted to the Alabama Marine Resources Division Facebook page.