Ft. Morgan evening tours every Tuesday in June and July

Historians and Fort Morgan Historic Site staff dressed in period uniform will provide historical insights on various periods of Fort Morgan’s History every Tuesday evening through July from 6-7 p.m. at the Ft. Morgan Historic Site, located at the west end of Ft.Morgan Rd. (Hwy. 180), 23 miles west of Hwy. 59 in Gulf Shores. Cost is $10 per person. Historical Interpreters portray soldiers that occupied this fort from various periods and tell about the lives of the soldiers during the Fort’s most active years. demonstrations of small arms drills will occur throughout the evening as well as the firing of one of the fort’s artillery pieces at the conclusion of the tour.