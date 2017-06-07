Ft. Morgan evening tours every Tuesday in June & July

Historians and Fort Morgan Historic Site staff dressed in period uniform will provide historical insights on various periods of Fort Morgan’s History and the life of people who worked and served there every Tuesday evening in June and July from 7-8 p.m. at the Ft. Morgan Historic Site located at the west end of Ft.Morgan Rd. (Hwy. 180), 18 miles west of Hwy. 59 in Gulf Shores. There will be weapons demonstration during event and artillery firing will conclude the tour. Cost is $5 per person. For more info, call (251) 540-5257