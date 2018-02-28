Ft. Morgan Fire Dept. Auxiliary spaghetti & bake sale March 3

The Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Departments Ladies Auxilary will hold a spaghetti dinner, bake sale and 50/50 drawing on Saturday, March 3 at fire station #1, located at 12105 State Hwy 180W (also known as Fort Morgan Road) between mile markers 12 and 13.

Serving hours are from 11a.m. to 2p.m. For a donation of $8 per plate, you will get homemade spaghetti, green salad, garlic bread and a choice of iced tea or coffee.Take-outs will be available.

Delicious home-baked breads, cakes, cookies, brownies, pies, etc. will be available for purchase. The Auxiliary’s local cook book will also be for sale.The annual commemorative Ft. Morgan VFD tee shirts will also be available for $20 each. All proceeds will benefit the Fireman’s Benevolence Fund. For further info call 251-543-1116.