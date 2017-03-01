Ft. Morgan Fire Dept. Auxiliary spaghetti dinner & bake sale March 11

The Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Departments Ladies Aux. will hold a spaghetti dinner, bake sale and 50/50 drawing on Saturday, March 11 at fire station #1, located at 12105 State Hwy 180W (also known as Fort Morgan Road) between mile markers 12 and 13.

Serving hours are from 11a.m. to 2p.m. For a donation of $8.00 per plate, you will get homemade spaghetti, green salad, garlic bread and a choice of iced tea or coffee.Take-outs will be available.

Delicious home-baked breads, cakes, cookies, brownies, pies, etc. will be available for purchase. We will also have our local cook book for sale.The annual commemorative Ft. Morgan VFD tee shirts will also be available for $20 each.

All proceeds will benefit the Fireman’s Benevolence Fund. For further info call 251-543-1116.