Ft. Morgan Vol. Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary fish-fry is Oct. 20

The Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Department Ladies’ Auxiliary will hold their annual Fish Fry fund-raiser on Saturday, October 20, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Fire Station #1, 12105 State Hwy. 180, which is between the 12 and 13 mile markers.

For a donation of $8, you will get fresh fried fish, hushpuppies, baked beans, cole slaw, and a choice of tea or coffee. You may eat at the Station and take-outs are also available.

There will also be a bake sale with all kinds of home-made cakes, pies, cookies, breads, and candies. There will be a “split the pot” raffle and cookbooks and supporter tee shirts for sale.

All proceeds benefit FMVFD’s Firefighter Benevolence Fund to help first responders in need. For information, please call Kay Stevens at 251-540-7422.

Pictured: Raffle ticket sales at the fish-fry benefit Auxiliary charities.