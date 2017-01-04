Ft. Morgan Winter Civil War Tours scheduled every Tuesday

Qualified historians will provide historical insights on various periods of Fort Morgan’s History as part of a tour scheduled every Tuesday afternoon from 2-3 p.m. at the fort, located at the west end of Ft. Morgan Rd. in Gulf Shores. Tour dates are Jan. 10, 17, 24 & 31 and Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28. Reservations are not required for these tours, and weather conditions may cause the event to be cancelled.

Completed in 1834, Fort Morgan was active during four wars the Civil War, the Spanish-American War, and World Wars I and II. The fort is most famous for its role in the Civil War Battle of Mobile Bay. Union Admiral David Farragut damned the torpedoes and went full speed ahead to win the battle. The massive fort contains more than 40 million bricks and pays tribute to the skilled masons, many of whom were enslaved African Americans.

Admission to the fort is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors and students and $4 for children 6 to 12. For more info, visit fort-morgan.org or call 251-251-540-5257 or 251-540-7127.