G.C. Paddle Championship will Do It On The Line July 21-23

The 3rd Annual Flora-Bama’s Gulf Coast Paddle Championship festivities will be held July 21- 23 on the beach in front of the Flora-Bama Lounge at the Alabama/Florida State line. It’s the only race where you can say, “I Did It On the Line and Raced in 2 States.” Tickets Available at paddleguru.com.

The weekend includes clinics, exhibitors and other family fun. Race in 1-Mile and 4-Mile courses or the 9-Mile race, which starts behind the ‘Bama in the Gulf and ends behind the Flora-Bama Ole River Bar. across the street on Ole River.

Schedule of Events:

Friday, July 21

1:00 PM Expo Open.

3:00 PM Packet Pick-up

5:00 – 7:00 PM Pre-Race Social.

Saturday, July 22

7:00 – 8:15 AM Paddler Check-In

8:45 AM Captain’s Meeting

8:50 AM National Anthem

9:00 AM 9 Mile Race Begins

9:15 AM 4 Mile Race Begins

9:30 AM 1 Mile Race Begins

11:30 AM Kid’s Race

12:00 PM Demos

12:00 PM Lunch

11230 PM Awards Ceremony

Sunday, July 23

09:00 AM Sprint Races

09:45 AM Relay Races

10:15 Awards

10: 30 AM Kid’s Clinic FREE