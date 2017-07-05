G.C. Paddle Championship will Do It On The Line July 21-23
The 3rd Annual Flora-Bama’s Gulf Coast Paddle Championship festivities will be held July 21- 23 on the beach in front of the Flora-Bama Lounge at the Alabama/Florida State line. It’s the only race where you can say, “I Did It On the Line and Raced in 2 States.” Tickets Available at paddleguru.com.
The weekend includes clinics, exhibitors and other family fun. Race in 1-Mile and 4-Mile courses or the 9-Mile race, which starts behind the ‘Bama in the Gulf and ends behind the Flora-Bama Ole River Bar. across the street on Ole River.
Schedule of Events:
Friday, July 21
1:00 PM Expo Open.
3:00 PM Packet Pick-up
5:00 – 7:00 PM Pre-Race Social.
Saturday, July 22
7:00 – 8:15 AM Paddler Check-In
8:45 AM Captain’s Meeting
8:50 AM National Anthem
9:00 AM 9 Mile Race Begins
9:15 AM 4 Mile Race Begins
9:30 AM 1 Mile Race Begins
11:30 AM Kid’s Race
12:00 PM Demos
12:00 PM Lunch
11230 PM Awards Ceremony
Sunday, July 23
09:00 AM Sprint Races
09:45 AM Relay Races
10:15 Awards
10: 30 AM Kid’s Clinic FREE
