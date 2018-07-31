G.S. Church of Christ hosts Aug. 11 Free Market

The Gulf Shores Church of Christ will sponsor a free market on Saturday, Aug. 11 from 8 a.m. until noon in the church gymnasium. In addition to a free clothing giveaway for those in need (infant, youth and adult), the church will also have benevolence boxes of food and school uniforms (first come, first serve) availabale for distribution. The church is located at 2414 West 1st Street in Gulf Shores. For more info, contact Ray Reynolds, Pulpit Minister at Gulf Shores Church of Christ at 251-923-8951.