G.S. Fire & Rescue will man grills for Oct. 1 family BBQ to kick off Gulf Shores Goes Pink

It was determined that “all systems are go” for a Pink October following a Gulf Shores Goes Pink planning meeting with the sponsoring GFWC South Baldwin Woman’s Club and the Guardians of the Ribbon Pink Heals of Lower Alabama.

“We want to encourage all businesses and homes to go pink with lights for the month (October),’’ said club president Marsha Andrews.

“This will show our support for our families, friends, and caregivers as a community,’’ she added. “Our hope is to bring the community together in support of the Pink Heals and what they do for us.’’

Gulf Shores Goes Pink kicks off with a community BBQ from 5-7 p.m. at the Gulf Shores Fire Station at 1921 West First St.

Gulf Shores Fire & Rescue will man the grills and donations to the Pink Heals Lower Alabama chapter will be accepted. For more info, call 251-597-2120 or 985-290-1111.

The Pink Heals started in 2007 to help people battling cancer with a focus on women and what they mean to us in our daily lives. Since that time the program has evolved to be the driving force of change in the way this country is raising funds by taking the theme of Pink Fire Trucks and Pink Police Cars to serve the community by putting people first instead of causes.

Pink Heals funds raised in our communities, counties and states remains there, giving organizers the option to either put it towards research or deliver one hundred percent of the money generated by fundraisers to the people that need it the most.

Everyone is and can be involved. This is also about bringing a community together to show love and hope for the women, their caregivers, and their families.

The Lower Alabama Chapter makes surprise visits when requested by a family. The local fire department will put on the pink fire fighting gear and with flashing lights visit the home of the patient.

While there, they will present something money cannot buy, a Pinky the Bear in pink fire fighter gear. Pinky is for the honored cancer patient or the caregiver as a symbol of strength and hope. It is something to “hold on to” in tough times.

Pictured: SBWC members Gilda Green, Angela Garner, July Sholtis, Kim Gordon, Marsha Andrews, Statia Moody, Carol Zambrano pose in front of “Cindy.’’