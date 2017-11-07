G.S. First Presbyterian has food blessings box

By Amoreena Brewton

Small Town, Big Hearts

A small-scale charity movement has begun in Gulf Shores in the form of a Blessing Box. The Gulf Shores First Presbyterian Church has built and stocked this new mini food pantry for those in need. The green box is about 2 feet wide and is mounted on a post on Dolphin Avenue between the church and the Christian Service Center. Church members will check on it regularly and restock as needed. There’s a door on the front of the box but no lock, so anyone can take what they need 24/7. The church and the CSC will provide all items initially, but the hope it that just as anyone can take what they need from the box, those that have extra will also contribute.

Everything inside the box is free and there are no forms to fill out. Those using the box come and go as they need, which offers them a sense of privacy and anonymity. Some people may feel uncomfortable asking for help in a crisis, but will take a few cans of food from the Blessing Box to get through a tough time.

The primary items in the box are canned goods with pop tops, but there are many other items that people in need can use. Besides food staples, small items for children or small books can be placed inside. Hand sanitizer, wet wipes, diapers, and school supplies can also be very useful for families in need. Any thoughtful item is appreciated. Much gratitude to the First Pres. Church Missions Team members who built and painted the box: Dwight Grandia, Karan Fox, Linda Schorer and Mike Brewton.