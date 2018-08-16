G.S. Lions’ Dinner In Dark & Casino Night is Sept. 14

The Gulf Shores Lions Club will present Casino Night & Dinner in the Dark on Friday, Sept. 14 at the Erie Meyer Civic Center in Gulf Shores. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the event is from 7-11 p.m. Tickets are $100 per individual and $150 per couple. Tickets include live music, entertainment from a magician, a plated dinner, drink tickets & casino games with $1000 in casino money. For more info, call (251) 709-9524 or (859) 380-0781.

The event is a benefit Miracle League of Coastal Alabama, Leader Dog for the blind and other local sight projects.

The Lion’s Club focus is not only “To Serve” but to raise awareness of diabetes, preserve sight, and to service those who have already lost – or never had- the ability to see,’’ said Pete Horton, President of the Gulf Shores Lion’s Club. “We are hoping that this dinner will help bring awareness to people, by experiencing what it is like to have a meal as a vision impaired person does every day.”

Live Auction items and donations are being solicted for the fundraiser and sponsors will be recognized as supporters of the wonderful event.