G.S. & O.B. Tourism Welcome Center Snowbird Lectures/Showcases

The Orange Beach and Gulf Shores Welcome Centers will host a series of free educational showcasing and lecture series highlighting military history, nature and local artisans. The lectures are approximately 30 minutes. Visit our showcasings anytime during the 2-hour window from 10 a.m. ‘til noon. Note: This schedule is subject to change.

Showcases

Between 10 a.m. And Noon – O.B. Welcome Center

(23685 Perdido Beach Blvd.)

– Eco tourism A nature guide from Wild Native Fri. 2-3

– Coiled bangled bracelet Tara Gifford of Blue Girl Beading Mon. 2-6

– Soap making Ali Qureshi of Harmony Creek Farms Wed. 2-8

– Binding quilts Martha Fodor of Sea Quilt Thurs. 2-9

– Eco tourism A nature guide from Wild Native Fri. 2-10

– Shell jewelry Meagan Bratton of Meg’s Mermaids Mon. 2-13

– Pastel painting Tommy Vogel of Gulf Coast Arts Alliance Wed. 2-15

– TBA Natasha Stowers of Gulf Coast Exploreum Thurs. 2-16

– Weaving a bias square Celia Dionne of Clara’s Loom Mon. 2-20

– Hand building turtles Steve Dark of Pottery Central Tues. 2-21

Lectures

2 p.m. – Gulf Shores Welcome Center

(3459 Gulf Shores Pkwy.)

– Shea McLean USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park Wed. 2-1

– Angela Underwood (Manage storm water in your own backyard) Weeks Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve Thurs. 2-2

– Josh Neese (Claude Peteet Mariculture Center) Marine Resources Division of the Alabama DCNR Fri. 2-3

– Stephen Lee Intercoastal Safaris Mon. 2-6

– Mike Bunn Historic Blakeley State Park Tues. 2-7

– Kelly Reetz (Citizen scientists) Gulf State Park Wed. 2-8

– Mike Reynolds (Sea turtles) Share the Beach Thurs. 2-9

– Scott Tindle Gulf Coast Ducks Boat Tours Fri. 2-10

– Bonnie Donaldson Holmes Medical Museum/Foley Railroad Museum Mon. 2-13

– P.J. Waters (Oyster gardening and trail) Mississippi-Alabama Sea Grant Consortium Tues. 2-14

– Dylan Tucker Fort Morgan State Historic Site Wed. 2-15

– Brittany Peterson Birds of Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge Thurs. 2-16

– Randy and Susan Boggs (The state of fishery in the Gulf of Mexico) Reel Surprise Charters Fri. 2-17

– Coletta Bailey (Handmade laces) Baldwin County Heritage Museum Mon. 2-20

– Michael Dorie Wild Eco Tours Tues. 2-21

– Wade Stevens Orange Beach Wildlife Rescue Center Wed. 2-22

– Dina Linn (Preserving heritage through family heirlooms) National Museum of Naval Aviation Thurs. 2-23

– Jim and Julie Shamburger (Craft beer) Big Beach Brewery Fri. 2-24