G.S. & O.B. Tourism Welcome Center Snowbird Lectures/Showcases

The Orange Beach and Gulf Shores Welcome Centers will host a series of free educational showcasing and lecture series highlighting military history, nature and local artisans. The lectures are approximately 30 minutes. Visit our showcasings anytime during the 2-hour window from 10 a.m. ‘til noon. Note: This schedule is subject to change.
Showcases
Between 10 a.m. And Noon – O.B. Welcome Center
(23685 Perdido Beach Blvd.)
– Eco tourism A nature guide from Wild Native Fri. 2-3
– Coiled bangled bracelet Tara Gifford of Blue Girl Beading Mon. 2-6
– Soap making Ali Qureshi of Harmony Creek Farms Wed. 2-8
– Binding quilts Martha Fodor of Sea Quilt Thurs. 2-9
– Eco tourism A nature guide from Wild Native Fri. 2-10
– Shell jewelry Meagan Bratton of Meg’s Mermaids Mon. 2-13
– Pastel painting Tommy Vogel of Gulf Coast Arts Alliance Wed. 2-15
– TBA Natasha Stowers of Gulf Coast Exploreum Thurs. 2-16
– Weaving a bias square Celia Dionne of Clara’s Loom Mon. 2-20
– Hand building turtles Steve Dark of Pottery Central Tues. 2-21
Lectures
2 p.m. – Gulf Shores Welcome Center
(3459 Gulf Shores Pkwy.)
– Shea McLean USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park Wed. 2-1
– Angela Underwood (Manage storm water in your own backyard) Weeks Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve Thurs. 2-2
– Josh Neese (Claude Peteet Mariculture Center) Marine Resources Division of the Alabama DCNR Fri. 2-3
– Stephen Lee Intercoastal Safaris Mon. 2-6
– Mike Bunn Historic Blakeley State Park Tues. 2-7
– Kelly Reetz (Citizen scientists) Gulf State Park Wed. 2-8
– Mike Reynolds (Sea turtles) Share the Beach Thurs. 2-9
– Scott Tindle Gulf Coast Ducks Boat Tours Fri. 2-10
– Bonnie Donaldson Holmes Medical Museum/Foley Railroad Museum Mon. 2-13
– P.J. Waters (Oyster gardening and trail) Mississippi-Alabama Sea Grant Consortium Tues. 2-14
– Dylan Tucker Fort Morgan State Historic Site Wed. 2-15
– Brittany Peterson Birds of Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge Thurs. 2-16
– Randy and Susan Boggs (The state of fishery in the Gulf of Mexico) Reel Surprise Charters Fri. 2-17
– Coletta Bailey (Handmade laces) Baldwin County Heritage Museum Mon. 2-20
– Michael Dorie Wild Eco Tours Tues. 2-21
– Wade Stevens Orange Beach Wildlife Rescue Center Wed. 2-22
– Dina Linn (Preserving heritage through family heirlooms) National Museum of Naval Aviation Thurs. 2-23
– Jim and Julie Shamburger (Craft beer) Big Beach Brewery Fri. 2-24
0 comments