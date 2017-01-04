G.S. & O.B. Tourism Welcome Center Snowbird Lectures/Showcases

The Orange Beach and Gulf Shores Welcome Centers will host a series of free educational showcasing and lecture series highlighting military history, nature and local artisans. The lectures are approximately 30 minutes. Visit our showcasings anytime during the 2-hour window from 10 a.m. ‘til noon. Note: This schedule is subject to change.

Showcases

Between 10 a.m. And Noon – O.B. Welcome Center

(23685 Perdido Beach Blvd.)

– Coiled bangled bracelet Tara Gifford of Blue Girl Beading Mon. 1-16

– Hand building turtles Steve Dark of Pottery Central Tues. 1-17

– Plein Air Oils Craig Reynolds of Gulf Coast Arts Alliance Wed. 1-18

Binding quilts Martha Fodor of Sea Quilt Thurs. 1-19

– City activities Amanda Ross and Erica Bassett of the City of Gulf Shores Fri. 1-20

– Shell jewelry Meagan Bratton of Meg’s Mermaids Mon. 1-23

– Soap making Ali Qureshi of Harmony Creek Farms Wed. 1-25

– Weaving a bias square Celia Dionne of Clara’s Loom Mon. 1-30

– TBA Natasha Stowers of Gulf Coast Exploreum Tues. 1-31

– Eco tourism A nature guide from Wild Native Fri. 2-3

– Coiled bangled bracelet Tara Gifford of Blue Girl Beading Mon. 2-6

– Soap making Ali Qureshi of Harmony Creek Farms Wed. 2-8

– Binding quilts Martha Fodor of Sea Quilt Thurs. 2-9

– Eco tourism A nature guide from Wild Native Fri. 2-10

– Shell jewelry Meagan Bratton of Meg’s Mermaids Mon. 2-13

– Pastel painting Tommy Vogel of Gulf Coast Arts Alliance Wed. 2-15

– TBA Natasha Stowers of Gulf Coast Exploreum Thurs. 2-16

– Weaving a bias square Celia Dionne of Clara’s Loom Mon. 2-20

– Hand building turtles Steve Dark of Pottery Central Tues. 2-21

Lectures

2 p.m. – Gulf Shores Welcome Center

(3459 Gulf Shores Pkwy.)

– Coletta Bailey (Feed sacks: the farm fabric) Baldwin Heritage Museum Mon. 1-16

– Mike Bunn Historic Blakeley State Park Tues. 1-17

– Dylan Tucker Fort Morgan State Historic Site Wed. 1-18

– Olivia Moye (Science on the Go) Gulf Coast Exploreum Thurs. 1-19

– Beth Walton (Oyster Shell Recycling) Alabama Coastal Foundation Fri. 1-20

– Sally Ericson (Winter blooms) Bellingrath Gardens and Home Mon. 1-23

– Craig Roberts (Mobile architecture) Mobile Historic District Tues. 1-24

– Kelly Reetz (Ducks) Gulf State Park Wed. 1-25

– Angela Underwood (Alabama’s amazing biological diversity) Weeks Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve Thurs. 1-26

– Jim and Julie Shamburger (Craft beer) Big Beach Brewery Fri. 1-27

– Josh Neese (Claude Peteet Mariculture Center) Marine Resources Division of the Alabama DCNR Mon. 1-30

– Craig Roberts (Mardi Gras history) Mobile Carnival Museum Tues. 1-31

– Shea McLean USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park Wed. 2-1

– Angela Underwood (Manage storm water in your own backyard) Weeks Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve Thurs. 2-2