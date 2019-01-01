G.S. United Methodist Church Marketplace Bazaar Jan. 26

By Sandra Guy

The United Methodist Women (UMW) of Gulf Shores United Methodist Church will sponsor their annual Marketplace Bazaar on Saturday, Jan. 26 from 9 a.m. -2 p.m. in the church

auditorium located in Building B, 1720 Gulf Shores Parkway in the old Winn Dixie Shopping Center.

The Marketplace Bazaar includes a bake sale, frozen casseroles, a decorator’s corner, a silent auction, used book sale, a boutique, arts and crafts, and much more. Lunch will be served from 11 am – 2 pm in the auditorium and will consist of a local favorite, Lavone Hinesley’s chicken sausage gumbo, rice, garlic bread, homemade dessert, and beverage.

Lunch tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased in advance from 9 am-noon Monday through Friday at Thee Coffee Shop located next to the church auditorium, before and after

Sunday church services in the church sanuctary lobby, and before Wednesday services in the church auditorium. Tickets will be available the day of the bazaar for purchase.

The UMW is also pre-selling one quart gumbo only tickets for $12. Only 100 of these tickets are available for purchase.

Proceeds from the Marketplace Bazaar benefit local and foreign missions supported by The United Methodist Women. Some of the local organizations which we support are McKemie Place, Mary’s Shelter, The Lighthouse, Upper Room Living Prayer Center, Christian Service Center, Under His Wings, Youth Outreach, and Kairos. For more information, visit gulfshoresumc.org or call the church office at 251-968-2411.