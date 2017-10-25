GCAA Art Market & Holiday Open House Nov. 4

The Gulf Coast Arts Alliance (GCAA) will host its annual Holiday Art Market and Holiday Open House from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4. Enjoy the beautiful outdoors of Gulf Shores’ Waterway Village and view artwork by local and regional vendors. The market will take place on the grassy area across from the gallery at 225 E 24th Ave. Local musicians will be an added entertainment to the festivities. Live demonstrations by artists will take place throughout the day as well as crafts for the kids and delicious food.

The GCAA will also host its annual Holiday Open House until 5 p.m. on the day of the art market. The gallery will be open for tour and will be filled with Christmas appropriate gifts. The gift shop will feature handmade jewelry, t-shirts, and mugs perfect to wrap up and put under the tree. Paintings, pottery, sculptures, and woodwork will also be available for purchase. Door prizes and refreshments will be an added bonus for the day. Christmas themed art will be available in the GCAA Gallery, located adjacent to the Art Market.

For more information about the November 4 GCAA Art Market, visit gulfcoastartsalliance.com, email gulfcoastartsalliance@gmail.com, telephone 251-948-2627, or visit the Facebook page Gulf Coast Arts Alliance.

The Gulf Coast Arts Alliance is a non-profit organization with office and gallery at 225 E. 24th Ave. in the Waterway Village district of Gulf Shores.

Pictured: Patrons at a previous GCAA Art Market; Eliza Huskey will be one of the many participating artists. She grew up in the Fort Morgan area and started making jewelry and art out of found items at a very young age. Her jewelry is all hand-created, hand-beaded unique pieces of art. Additionally, Eliza has created her own line of hats, which range from decorated caps to berets to wide brimmed one-of-a-kind designs.