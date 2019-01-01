GCAA Art Market Jan. 12 at G.S. First Presbyterian Church

The Gulf Coast Arts Alliance (GCAA) first Art Market of 2019 will be an indoor art market to be held January 12 from 9 a.m. ‘til 3 p.m. at Gulf Shores First Presbyterian Church. Browse unique pieces of art, woodwork, jewelry, and pottery from local and regional artists at the church complex located at 309 E 21st Ave., in Gulf Shores.

For more information or to become an artist in the art market, visit GulfCoastArtsAlliance.com or call 251-948-2627. The GCAA is a non-profit art gallery located in The Waterway Village of Gulf Shores.

Pictured: The GCAA featured artist for the January market is Giulia Sciutto, owner of Happy Bee Jewelry. Sciutto lives in Daphne, but was born and raised in Genoa, Italy. Sciutto’s unique wire jewelry pieces are bold, beautiful and handmade.

“During one of my recent visits to Italy, I saw for the first time a piece of jewelry made with aluminum wire, and I was moonstruck,’’ she said. “Back in the States, I bought a roll of aluminum wire, some pliers, and I began to experiment making my first jewelry pieces. For me, playing with wire is like drifting into a peaceful place full of unexpected, pleasant, and endless surprises.”

Sciutto describes her jewelry as hand-crafted contemporary, modern, unique, organic jewelry. Each piece is unique. “They may be sisters, but never twins,’’ she said.