GCAA Art Market Jan. 13 at G.S. First Presbyterian Church

The first Art Market of 2018 presented by the Gulf Coast Arts Alliance will be indoors from 9 a.m. ‘til 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 13 at the First Presbyterian Church, located at 309 E. 31st Ave. in Gulf Shores.

Local and regional artists have been waiting all year for this well-attended Art Marke,t as they welcome back snowbirds, locals and tourists. Those attending will see the best in watercolor, acrylic, oil, pastel and mixed media paintings. In addition, there will be pottery, wood works, jewelry, fabric art, metal art and much more uniquely created pieces of original work.

For more information about the GCAA Art Market, visit gulfcoastartsalliance.com, email gulfcoastartsalliance@gmail.com or telephone 251-948-2627. The Gulf Coast Arts Alliance is a non-profit organization located at 225 East 24th Avenue in the Waterway Village district of Gulf Shores.

Pictured: GCAA artist Emily Brooks.