GCAA Art Market Jan. 14 at G.S. First Presbyterian Church

The first Art Market presented by the Gulf Coast Arts Alliance will be indoors on January 14 at the First Presbyterian Church, 309 E. 31st Ave. in Gulf Shores. The GCAA Art Market will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.

Local and regional artists have been waiting all year for this well-attended Art Market as they welcome back snowbirds, locals and tourists. Those attending will expect to see the best in visual art including watercolor, acrylic, oil, pastel and mixed media paintings. In addition, there will be pottery, wood works, jewelry, fabric art, metal art and much more uniquely created pieces of original work.

For more information about the GCAA Art Market, visit www.gulfcoastartsalliance.com, email gulfcoastartsalliance@gmail.com or telephone 251-948-2627. The Gulf Coast Arts Alliance is a non-profit organization located at 225 East 24th Avenue in the Waterway Village district of Gulf Shores.