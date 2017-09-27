GCAA Art Market Oct. 7 in Waterway Village

Mark your calendars for the October 7 Art Market, an event of the Gulf Coast Arts Alliance. The Art Market, 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 225 E 24th Avenue in the Waterway Village of Gulf Shores, will feature dozens of local and regional artists who will be displaying their original works of art. Great music and food along with activities for children will top the day.

Marlene Johnt (pictured), a Gulf Shores resident, will feature her oil and acrylic paintings as well as her one-of-a-kind jewelry. Johnt received an Art Education degree from the University of Alabama and a Masters in the same from the University of Southern Mississippi.

After retiring teaching, Marlene continued working in oils and acrylics, exploring realism to non-objective painting. Her paintings represent a life spent exploring the many expressions of our Southern lifestyle. She also started collecting shells and fragments and began her jewelry line “Maggie Marlene” which can be found in the GCAA Gift Shop.

For additional information about the GCAA Art Market, visit www.gulfcoastartsalliance.com, email gulfcoastartsalliance@ gmail.com or call 251-948-2627. The Gulf Coast Arts Alliance