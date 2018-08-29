GCAA Art Market Sept. 8 in Waterway Village

By Joanna Almond

Join friends and neighbors on Saturday, September 8 from 9 AM until 3 PM for the Gulf Coast Arts Alliance Art Market! Food, music, local, and regional original art will be featured in the Waterway Village, Gulf Shores! Spend the day walking around and enjoying the culture of coastal living in the beautiful Alabama. For more information visit GulfCoastArtsAlliance.com, our Facebook page, Gulf Coast Arts Alliance, or visit our gallery 225 E 24th Ave, Gulf Shores.