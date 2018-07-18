Gene Stallings to speak at Sept. 6 United Way kick-off luncheon

The 2018 United Way of Baldwin County Campaign Kick-Off Luncheon will feature legendary football coach (pictured) Gene Stallings. The event will be held on Thursday, September 6 at the Daphne Civic Center. The VIP meet and greet is at 11 a.m., and the luncheon follows at 11:30 a.m. Stallings’ 1992 Alabama team completed a 13–0 season with a win in the Sugar Bowl over Miami and was named the consensus national champion. Sponsorship tables and individual tickets are still available but going fast. Call 251-943-2110 or visit unitedway-bc.org for more info.