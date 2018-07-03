German POWs in Alabama topic of July 14 Foley lecture

During World War II, 16,000 German prisoners were held in camps throughout Alabama, with one of the largest in the southern part of the state. Genealogy and history librarian Jeanette Bornholt will discuss life in and around the camps at the July meeting of the Baldwin County Genealogical Society on Saturday, July 14 at 10 a.m. .

Each monthly meeting of the society includes an entertaining and informative speaker, an opportunity to discuss research tips and brick walls, door prizes, and light refreshments. Guests are always welcome. The Foley Public Library is located at 319 E. Laurel Ave. For more info, visit facebook.com/Baldwin-County-Genealogical-Society.