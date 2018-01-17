GFWC South BaldwinWoman’s Club meets Feb. 6 in Foley

Women invited to wear red to learn about “living the volunteer spirit”

The GFWC South Baldwin Woman’s Club will host a membership drive from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at Gelato Joe’s Restaurant, located at 202-A Michigan Ave in Foley. Attendees are asked to wear red to support “Go Red For Women’s Health Month.’’

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs is an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. Its motto is “Living the Volunteer Spirit.”

The club meets the 2nd Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. For more information, call president Marsha Andrews at 251-597-9120 or vice president Debby Hauble at 651-491-2082.