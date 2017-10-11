Ghost Cruises at Caribe Marina continue thru Oct. 31

Fall is finally here, for those of you who have been craving Halloween for an entire year. Are you dying to get your fill of ghouls, goblins, witches and werewolves? You can’t stop thinking about candy corn, Jack-O-Lanterns and scary movies? If you’re ready for a night of thrills on the high sea, book your trip to attend Ghost Cruises at Caribe Marina through Oct. 31. This family-friendly trip will feature a 45 minute cruise into Wolf Bay, a haunting ghost story told by seasoned actors, along with plenty of Halloween decorations and photo opportunities. Cost is $20 for adults and $15 for children. Trips will be held Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 and 8 p.m, with Monday and Wednesday nights added in mid-October. The boat will leave promptly at the scheduled time. To purchase tickets or for more information, call 251-980-8410, visit CaribeMarina.com or email info@CaribeMarina.com.