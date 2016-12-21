Gifts From Catholic Social Services

Each year Catholic Social Services provides Christmas gifts for hundreds of boys and girls in Baldwin County. The Catholic churches receive the names and ages of the children and what they would want from Santa Claus. The gifts, three for each child, are delivered to the “Christmas” building in Robertsdale where volunteers sort them and get them ready for Santa’s sleigh. The gifts range from diapers for the babies to Barbie dolls to ear buds. Pictured: (l to r) Peggy Peterson, project coordinator, Cheryl Korte, Mike Groutt, Melissa Komy, Trish Morris and Dixie Groutt.