Girls Night Out Oct. 18 at The Wharf

Good friends take care of you. Great friends take ya shopping! Get the gals together on Oct. 18 from 5-9 p.m. for a much-needed girls’ night at The Wharf complete with exclusive deals, food, beverages, and prizes aplenty. This is a great excuse to indulge in a little retail therapy with the ladies at the Orange Beach’s favorite shopping and dining destination.

South Baldwin Regional Medical Center Women’s Imaging Center will host Martini’s & Mammo’s at Ginny Lane Bar and Grill. Sip on a delectable PINKtini while you learn about the importance of mammograms, digital mammography, ultrasound and bone density.

Every GNO participant will be registered for the door prize giveaways when they sign in at the beginning of the event at Red or White Wine & Gourmet. Then for every purchase you make at Wharf tenant locations during the event you will gain an extra entry into the prize drawing. Bring your extra entries to Ginny Lane before the end of the night for extra chances to win! Winners will be notified the following day.

Check in at Red or White Wine & Gourmet to receive your Swag Bag!