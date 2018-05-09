GlenLakes hosts May 21-24 Junior College National Golf Championship

The National Junior College Div. II Golf Championship will be held at GlenLakes Golf Club in Foley May 21-24. The tourney will feature 144 players from 40 states playing a total of four rounds to determine a national championship. Admission is free to the event. Meza (AZ) beat out runnerup Mississippi Gulf Coast by five strokes to claim the 2017 national title. Colin Troxler of Mississippi Gulf Coast was the 2017 individual champion.

Practice rounds are scheduled on May 19 and 20. Round One begins at 7 a.m. on May 21 from the 1 and 10 tees.