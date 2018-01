Glenlakes Mardi Gras Ball

RSVPs are due on Jan. 20 for GlenLakes Annual Mardi Gras Ball, which will be held on Jan. 27 from 5:30-10 p.m. at GlenLakes Golf Club, 9530 Clubhouse Dr. in Foley. Come see the king and queen coronation, enjoy a mardi gras feast (cash bar) and music from The Mailman & Back Pew Riders. Tickets are $80 per couple and available at Bunker’s Cafe at the clu