Gospel at ‘Bama & St. Andrew’s Nov. 12

St. Andrew by the Sea will present a gospel concert featuring three award winning Nashville songwriters (Larry Cordle, Carl Jackson & Jerry Salley) on Sunday, November 12 at 2 p.m. The bluegrass themed gospel concert is free and everyone in the community is encouraged to attend, as hese songwriters create beautiful, inspiring music together and separately. The church is located at 17263 Fort Morgan Rd. in Gulf Shores.

The Flora-Bama Church will also feature gospel music at both its 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. services in the ‘Bama tent on Nov. 12.