Graham Creek Haunted Forest Walk & Pumpkin Day on tap

Haunted Forest Trail Walk at Graham Creek Preserve is Oct 20-21 and Oct. 28th starting at 6:45 p.m. The last wagon leaves at 10 p.m. Guests will ride a wagon into the forest and be dropped off with a guide to walk the haunted trail for another third of a mile. The later it gets, the scarier the trail. Haunts are based on southern tales and legends related to the area. The tour takes around 45 minutes, and tickets are $15 at the Interpretive Center. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets can be bought at the door. Wagon rides leave from the Graham Creek Interpretive Center located at 23030 Wolf Bay Drive in Foley, AL 36535.

Wicked Woods walk is Oct. 3 with guided walks (only 40 tickets will be sold) at 8:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.Tickets must be purchased in advance on Eventbrite or at the Graham Creek Interpretive Center. Cost is $20 per ticket and participants must be 18 years or older. A wagon will drop participants off in the wicked woods and they will have to survive a mile of terror with a guide. Rides depart from the Interpretive Center.

Pumpkin Play Day At Graham Creek is on Oct 21 from 10 a.m. -Noon for children 10 years old and younger to attend with their families. This fun fall event is held in the outdoor classroom. Children (and families) are encouraged to wear costumes and come paint a pumpkin and trick or treat in the outdoor classroom. This community event is free and intended for children.