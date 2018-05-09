Grand Event May 11 at Coastal Arts Center

The Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach announced the arrival of its new Baldwin grand piano. The purchase of this beautiful instrument is being made possible by the Friends of the Arts and by the Nancy Hilley Foundation. The piano will be featured at The Grand Event to be held on May 11 at the Coastal Arts Center. The guest pianist will be Kayla Dowling and the sophisticated fare will be provided by Villaggio Grille.

A silent auction will include one-of-a-kind offerings. Tickets for this elegant fundraiser event are $75 and can be purchased at friendsoftheartsinc.org or at the Coastal Arts Center (26389 Canal Rd.) or by calling 251-981-ARTS (2787).

The Grand Event will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The evening on the shores of Wolf Bay will include a silent auction, hors d’oeuvres and cocktails as well as jazz, show tunes and contemporary music played on the grand piano. Dress is cocktail attire. The city of Orange Beach would like to thank the Friends of the Arts and the family of Ms. Nancy Hilley for their continued support of the arts in our community.