Grayson & Minstrels NYE at Pirates Cove

Grayson Capps’ website bio describes his tunes perfectly in just a few words. “Oft-unholy tales of the Southern Gothic.’’ His legion of local fans follow the Fairhope High grad & his Lost Cause Minstrals like the pied piper because the Minstrels rock hard and engage the audience from the time drummer John Milham’s kick-start until Corky Hughes’ final guitar fill at the sometimes bitter end. The Minstrels will play what Grayson (pictured) has called his favorite venue, Pirates Cove, on New Year’s Eve beginning at 8 a.m. Celebrating its 60th year, Pirates Cove is located at the south end of County Rd. 95 (6664 Co. Rd. 95) in Elberta. Info: 251-987-1224