“The Greatest Show In Sportsfishing” also sets conservation standards

Activities related to the Blue Marlin Grand Championship at The Wharf in Orange Beach afe scheduled July 12-15, and the weigh-ins responsible for the event’s “Greatest Show in Sportfishing” moniker are scheduled Friday, July 14 from 5-8 p.m., and Saturday, July 15 from 5-10 p.m. right in the middle of The Wharf’s Main St. in Orange Beach.

Dedicated to a vibrant, healthy marlin fishery in the Gulf, the event has a minimum length required to weigh a blue marlin, the largest minimum length for any high-profile billfish tournament on the Gulf Coast. This will ensure that only trophy-sized blue marlin are brought to the scales. Released blue marlin will now receive 501 points per fish regardless of their size, and any marlin that are weighed will only receive one point per pound, not two (as in previous years). The heaviest blue marlin weighed will still win first place but second through fourth places will be based entirely on points, whether for weighed or released blue marlin. And if no marlin meet the qualifying minimum length, the winner will be based on the team with the highest point total for released billfish.

“Boats have gotten a lot faster and can reach more distant waters, electronics have become more effective and the live-baiting technique has allowed teams to target the biggest blue marlin out there,’’ said said tournament director Scott Burt

“Over the last few years we’ve seen a real sea change in the marlin fishery here in the Gulf of Mexico,” he added. “We want to keep the tournament fair for everyone and continue to lead the way in conservation. These changes will allow us to accomplish both of those goals.”

The BMGC has been recognized as one of the Top 20 Events in the Southeast and raises money in support of St Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Participants in the 2015 event raised $24,000 for that charity.

The Championship is the culmination of the Gulf Coast Triple Crown Series, consisting of five high-profile tournaments in the Gulf of Mexico. At stake for the top team is not only a custom six-foot marlin trophy but also the honor of being named the best billfishing team in the Gulf of Mexico for the year.

The series started with the Orange Beach Billfish Classic in May, and continued with the Cajun Canyons Billfish Classic in Venice, Louisiana, the Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic in Biloxi, and the Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic at Sandestin. The Series comes full circle for the climatic season finale in Orange Beach.: