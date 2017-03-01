Grit & Game fundraiser March 18 at PBR

Top chefs will cook game, USA War heros will speak

Chris Sherrill, Executive Chef at the Flora-Bama Yacht Club, and Brody Olive, Executive Chef at Perdido Beach Resort, have organized the wildest cook-off ever to raise funds for Hunting for Healing, a locally based charity whose mission is to foster communication between service disabled veterans and their spouses through hunting, fishing, and outdoor excursions. Hunting for Healing was started by Pensacola residents Kevin and Lindsey Lacz. Kevin “Dauber” Lacz is former Navy SEAL and best-selling author.

The Grit & Game fundraiser will be held March 18 from 6-11 p.m. at Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach. Tickets are $100 per person, $175 per couple and $1,000 for a table of eight.

The two executive chefs have recruited the area’s most talented chefs to prepare wild game harvested by local hunters, with a spot at next Fall’s World Food Championships at The Wharf. In addition to amazing food, the event will include entertainment, an auction and the chance to meet and hang out with American heros. For tickets or event info, call 251-981-9811 or visit perdidobeachresort.com.

Following dinner, attendees will be inspired by stories of heroism and resilience from former service members Omar Avila, a retired soldier, burn survivor, amputee, and current world record holder for the World Association of Bench and Deadlift, Jeff Kyle, a former Marine, philanthropist, and brother to Chris Kyle, Tosh Carrington, a retired Navy SEAL sniper and amputee and Joe DesLauriers, a retired Air Force EOD Technician and triple amputee.

Lacz’s true account of his 2006 deployment with SEAL Team Three’s Charlie Platoon was published in July 2016. The Last Punisher tells the gripping story of a young SEAL’s first deployment to a combat zone. Kevin also worked as the SEAL Technical Advisor and played himself in the Oscar nominated 2014 film ‘American Sniper.’ The time he spent working alongside the film’s subject, Chris Kyle, made him a valuable asset to the film’s cast and crew. Kevin divides his time between practicing medicine (He is also a certified Physician Assistant.), speaking professionally, and working actively on veterans’ causes. Additionally, he was appointed to the District Board of Trustees for Pensacola State College by Florida Governor Rick Scott.

Pictured: Omar Avila