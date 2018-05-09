Groundbreaking for new Orange Beach 7-12 school is May 11

O.B. to donate 40 acres, fund performing arts center, athletic fields

Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler and City of Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon have scheduled a groundbreaking for the new Orange Beach Middle and High School on Friday, May 11 at 10:30 a.m. The architectural renderings will also be unveiled during the ceremony at the construction site.

The public is invited to the event​ at the site off Williams Silvers Parkway at the entrance of the Orange Beach Sportsplex. Th​e address ​for parking ​is 23908 Canal Road​.

“We are ecstatic to ​reveal the artist renderings and to break ground​,” said Superintendent Tyler. “T​​his is a historic, exciting moment for Baldwin County Public Schools​.”​

Mayor Tony Kennon ​called the new county school facilities a ​game changer for the citizens of Orange Beach.​​

“​There is no doubt our quality of life will improve along with the sense of community by the creation of Orange Beach High School and Orange Beach Middle School at the same time,” ​​said ​Mayor Kennon.

The City of Orange Beach is a major partner and contributor to the new school, donating 40 acres of land valued at more than $6 million. The city is also funding a world-class performing arts center and future athletic fields.

The proposed mascot for the new school is the Mako Sharks, or Makos, an idea that has received overwhelming​ly​ positive feedback from parents and students taking part in the Orange Beach Expect Excellence after-school program.

“The city’s overall goal in working with the Baldwin County Board of Education is to have the best performing and safest schools in the State of Alabama, mirroring the success at Orange Beach Elementary School,” said Mayor Kennon.

Superintendent Tyler sa​id​ the partnership has been exemplary.

“We’re looking forward to seeing everyone at the Friday, May 11 groundbreaking and hope they’ll share our enthusiasm. We greatly appreciate Mayor Kennon​ and the Orange Beach City Council​’s vision and partnership,” ​said Superintendent Tyler.

The new Orange Beach Middle and High School includes 101,000 sq​uare ​feet of education space and is estimated to cost $16.1 million.​ The additional performing arts auditorium will be paid for by the City of Orange Beach.

Site preparation work will begin soon and construction is set to begin mid-July.

Picturing: Renderings for the new Orange Beach Middle/High School used for the mayor’s State of the City address.