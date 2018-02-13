Growers at Forefront of Local Food Movement forum is Feb. 18

By Mike Healy

The Local Food Production Initiative presents its Local Producers Serving Local Consumers forum on Sunday, February 18 at Jubilee Shores United Methodist Church, located at 17261 AL 181, Fairhope. Doors will open at 1 p.m., with presentations beginning at 2 p.m. Upon completion of presentations, there will be a question & answer period.

Depending upon weather, a tour of JSUM church community gardens and main garden will be given both before and after our meeting. A $5 donation at the door is suggested. More info: fairhopelocalfood.org or Local Food Production Initiative on Facebook, or call 251-504-1173 or 251-978-94442.

The will feature three growers at the forefront of the local food movement – Stewart Perkins of Nature Nine Farms, David Eckman of Eckman Farm, and Terry Un